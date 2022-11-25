Advertisement

Dorothy Marie Ward, age 92, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in a local hospice facility surrounded by her family.

Ms. Ward was born May 3, 1930, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived in the area most of her life. She was a homemaker and enjoyed every minute of taking care of her family and home. Ms. Ward enjoyed crocheting, reading romance novels, and camping. She also enjoyed cooking. She always looked forward to putting together a meal for her family. There was never a time that you would go to her house, and she would not try to feed you a snack or a meal. Ms. Ward was one of a kind, and if there were more people with a heart like hers, this world would be a better place. She was always putting the needs of others before her own. It did not matter how much or little she had, if she had it and you needed it, she would give it to you. She never turned her back on anyone. You could always count on her to be there. She was a caring, loving, and kind-hearted woman. She was the best mom and grandmother anyone could ask for. If you had the privilege of having Ms. Ward in your life, you were blessed with a wonderful friend. She is preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Sangalli, and her husband, Norris Ward.

She is survived by her three children, Anita and Donald Brown, Jerry and Signe Ward, Norene Hooper; ten grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, thirteen great-great-grandchildren; her best friend, Betty Brown, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, November 25, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

