Advertisement

Earl Wayne Huddleston, age 53, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, March 8, 2021 in a Shreveport, Louisiana hospital.

Mr. Huddleston was born December 24, 1967 in Texarkana, Texas and was employed with Graphic Packaging.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Page Huddleston of Texarkana, Texas; his parents, Herbert and Mary Huddleston of Texarkana, Texas; three daughters, Kristian Kyles of Texarkana, Texas, Robbin Hall and husband Ryan of Texarkana, Texas, Candace Mangus and husband Tyler of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Kerri Reynolds of Texarkana, Texas; six grandchildren, Linley Butler, Scarlett Butler, Karmynn LaMay, Landen Hall, Adilynn Hall and MiKhail Mangus and numerous other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.