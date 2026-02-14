SPONSOR

Edna Faye Webb Fatherree, age 100 and a half went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 12, 2026, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Fatherree was born August 20, 1925, in Sevier County, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She retired from Red River Army Depot and was a faithful, devoted member of Northside Assembly of God Church. Edna had a witty sense of humor and was straightforward in her answers. She was willing to give you her opinion and advice. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, great-great grandmother who cherished her family deeply. Edna enjoyed playing a wide variety of card and board games, especially 42, and treasured the time spent laughing and competing with family and friends. In her later years, she became an avid bowler and loved competing in various leagues and tournaments and loved to read.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years to Frank Fatherree, Jr and a brother David Wesley Webb.

Left to cherish her memory are her children two daughters: Diana and husband Jim Thompson of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Brenda and husband Ed Thompson of Texarkana, Arkansas; grandchildren: Tony and wife Shelly Thompson, Todd and wife Michele Thompson, Chad and wife Susan Thompson, Chris and wife Heather Thompson, Heather Thompson, and Josh Thompson; and nine great grandchildren: Chelsea Thompson, Colton Thompson, Corbin Thompson, Blake Thompson, Emma Thompson, Ethan Thompson, Sabryn Thompson, Jaidyn Thompson, and Amollia Thompson, and numerous great great grandchildren and many friends and family.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 2 PM at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home with Pastor Jep Cobb officiating. Visitation 1-2 PM prior to the service. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens following the service.