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June 21, 1959 – March 21, 2026

Edna Lynn Whitehead, 66, passed away on March 21, 2026, in Maud, Texas surrounded by family. She was born on June 21, 1959, in Charleston, West Virginia to Peggy and Harry Ellis

She spent her working days as a Court Clerk for the Texarkana Municipal Court for 19 years when she later retired. After retiring, she went to work as a Bank Teller for the First National Bank of Hughes Springs in Maud.

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In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, attending and cheering on all her grandchildren at their sporting events. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting items for all the kids in her life, hunting and fishing and even taking road trips, on Sundays. It is said that Mrs. Edna did not know a stranger, her friends were family and everyone knew her door was always open. She was a precious lady who cared and loved deeply.

Edna is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Timothy “Tim” Whitehead; brother and sister-in-law, Curtis Whitehead, and wife Gladys; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Hamilton.

Left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Kim Stewart and husband Rikki, and Mandy Rankin and husband Frankey; one son, Ryan Whitehead and wife Lacey; grandchildren, Kelsey Stewart, Kaley Harris and husband Jackson, Cole Rankin and wife Hannah, Hope Rankin, Taylor and Riggs Whitehead; great-grandchildren, Waylon Rankin and one on the way, Oliver Brooks; two sisters, Pamela Ostrom, Wanda Pruden and husband Paul; one brother, Mike Ellis and wife Mary; brother and sister-in-law Doug Whitehead and wife Glenda; and sister-in-law, Vickie Hamilton, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the Hooks or Redwater Athletic Boosters.

A Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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