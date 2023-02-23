Edward L Crockett

Edward L Crockett 65, of Ogden, AR died Sunday February 19, 2023 in Texarkana, TX.

Mr. Crockett was born August 19, 1957 in Dierks, AR. He was a faithful member of Greater College Hill Church Of God In Christ. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Eugene and Bernice Crockett Sr, Sister: Bertha Lee Crockett, Brothers: Gus Collins and Eugene Crockett Jr.

Survivors includes: Aunt: Ethel Burns of Texarkana, AR; Four Nieces: Denese Jones of Woodbridge VA, Kimberly Crockett of Nash, TX, Ashley Crockett of Texarkana, AR. and Jessica Collins of Ogden AR. Two Nephews: Eric Shepard of Texarkana TX and David Collins; One Great- Niece: Jamecia Crockett of Little Rock AR.; One Great Great- Niece: Londyn Clark of Little Rock, AR.; Two Great Nephews: Mackenzie Collins and Montrell Collins of Ogden, AR.; Sister-In- Law: Gwendolyn Crockett of Texarkana, AR. Special friend and the love of his life: Vearnita Sharpe of Ogden AR and a Host of Cousins, Family and Friends.

Visitation is Friday February 24, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Armstrong Cemetery, in Ogden AR with Pastor Kenneth Reid, Officiating and Pastor Supt. Jackie Robinson, Eulogist, under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

