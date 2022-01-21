Advertisement

Life began for Elder David E. Lee in Texarkana, AR on October 9,1957. He was the only child born to Mrs. Patricia A. Lee Haney and Luther Black. Both parents preceded him in death.

David was educated in Texarkana Arkansas Independent School District and Fremont High School in Los Angeles, CA. He spent his life establishing and maintaining a relationship with his Heavenly Father. Whatever he did, he attempted to do by God’s example. He was in ministry for 37 years and was employed by Christus Saint Michael Hospital as a Surgical Floor Technician.

For his birthday in 2001; following a whirlwind of a courtship, God granted David his Soulmate. Elder David Lee and Ms. Barbara K. Jones became One in life and in ministry. He then became the Stepfather to her three Offsprings.

Elder Lee possessed a quite, gentle, humble spirit; which was attributed to being raised by his Maternal Grandmother, Evangelist Veril Jones- Buford. Evangelist Buford also preceded him in death. Even during his own life’s trials, he spent much of his time encouraging others. He felt that this was something Jesus Christ himself would have done.

God relieved Elder Lee of his earthly sufferings and took him to the land of “no mo” at 2:16 pm on January 13, 2022 at Christus St. Michael Hospital,

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Lady Barbara K. Lee, two maternal aunts; Ms. Joyce E. Collins and Ms. Ruby A. Coulter, both of Texarkana, AR; favorite cousin; Mrs. Andrea G. Mohummed-Williams of Dallas, TX. two step-daughters; Mrs.Shaundra N. (Ifeanyi) Jones and Mrs. Kiyundra (Brandon) Jones of Dallas, TX; stepson; Mr. Datran Jones of Marianna, AR; three- granddaughters; Sh’Daedra, NiKyndra and Tiona; great-granddaughter; Ariah.

A host of cousins and other relatives, friends and his Mt. Grove Church Family.

Service Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM Mt. Grove Baptist Church with Overseer Kenneth Reid, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Wake Village, TX under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

