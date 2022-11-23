Elmore ‘Bill’ William Holt

Advertisement

Elmore ‘Bill’ Holt, age 96 of New Boston, Texas passed away Monday, November 21, 2022. Mr. Holt was born February 22, 1926 in Greensboro, North Carolina and was retired from Red River Army Depot. He is preceded in death by his wife, Florie Holt.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. David Goodwin officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Interment will be in Red Bayou cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Bayou Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 912, New Boston, Texas 75570

