Advertisement

Eric Bernard Brown (P.S.) 52, was born March 3, 1970 in Ashdown, AR to Andrew and Dorothy Jean Brown. He gained his wings on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Eric accepted Christ at an early age. He attended Ashdown High School and was a stand-out Basketball Player. He was employed at Tyson Foods in Maintenance and Chief Union Stewart.

Eric was so full of life and loved by so many. He loved playing dominoes, riding his motorcycle, fishing and most of all a Die-Hard 49ers Fan. He was kind, caring and always giving to others. Eric as a great man and will be truly missed. Rest well Big Man, we love you dearly.

Advertisement

Eric was preceded in death by his Mother, Dorothy and Brother Shug.

He leaves to cherish his memories: Loving and Devoted Wife: Lakeshia Brown, Father: Andrew Brown, Jr., Step-Mother: Judy Brown, Sons: Montel Turner, Eric Bernard Brown, Jr., Qua’zavion Brown, Daughters: Dazemine Brown, Faith Brown, Katarsha Taylor, Step-Daughters: Keiara Rumph and Raeshawn Easter, Brothers: Kenneth (Shawnda) Hill, Keith Brown and Patrick (Rhonda) Brown, Andrew (Sharita) Brown, III: Step-Brother:Michael (Niecy) Wilburn. Nine Grandchildren and a host of Uncles, Aunts, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

Visitation Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5-7pm at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM Community Freewill Baptist Church

Ashdown, AR with Pastor Anthony Nelson, Eulogist. Burial at Rhodes Cemetery.

