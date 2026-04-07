Etta Carter

SPONSOR

AUGUST 6, 1940 – APRIL 4, 2026

GRAVESIDE SERVICE ONLY — Friday, April 10

Mrs. Carter was born on August 6, 1940 in Celle Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband John K. Carter and a brother Olaf Ramin. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

SPONSOR

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law; Oliver J. and Kathy Traylor, daughter and son-in-law; Cori and H.J. Platt and son and daughter-in-law; Jeremy and Claire Traylor.

Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren; Olivia Michelle Traylor, Cameron Traylor, Jamy Traylor, Megan Dennett, Nick Platt, Lucas Traylor, Benjamin Traylor, Avery Traylor, Ricardo Vergara, Oliver Vergara, Danerys Vergara and three great grandchildren, Ryleigh Dennett, Holland Dennett, Quinten Dennett.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, April 10th, 2026 at Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly, Tn.

Online tributes may be submitted to www.eastfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

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