Eunice Marie Lundy, age 66, of Atlanta. Texas, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Miller County, Arkansas. She was born in Atlanta, Texas to Kermit and Imogene Ragsdale on November 23, 1954. Eunice had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening but her real joy was her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Pete Lundy; daughter, Amy Galache; her parents; and her sister, Teresa Ragsdale.

Eunice is survived by one son, Johnny Solley and wife Kayla of Atlanta, Texas; daughter, Tammy Plants of Atlanta, Texas; sister, Laverne Hicks and husband James of Atlanta, Texas; six grandchildren, Hannah Plants, Bo Solley, Ellis Solley, Jayla Gunn, Lexi Powell, Lakin Powell; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Sunday, October 10, 2021 in the Hanner Funeral Service Chapel, with Bro. Don Howard officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Cass Cemetery.

