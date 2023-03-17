Advertisement

Faith Marie Davis, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Davis was born October 4, 1932, in Worchester, Massachusetts. She was a homemaker and a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. Mrs. Davis loved the Lord and was always sharing the gospel with others. She wanted to be sure that everyone knew the Lord. Mrs. Davis was a very outgoing, happy, and spunky woman. Everyone she met was a friend, and you always knew her opinion. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Davis, and her parents, Clarence and Gertrude Gaucher.

She is survived by her children, Susan Cataldo, Michael Cataldo, and Pasquale Cataldo; three grandchildren, Michael Cataldo Jr., Marisa Cataldo, and Alyssa Delton; two great grandsons, Enzo and Kingston; two very dear friends, Virgil and Donna Hays and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Beards Chapel Cemetery with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

