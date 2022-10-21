Advertisement

Virginia Fay Morrison, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died October 19, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Morrison was born March 15, 1934, in Talco, Texas to Henry and Lucy Williams, the second child of their ten children. Fay was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church. Along with her husband and son, she was co-owner of Morrison Automotive for 21 years. She was a wonderful homemaker who loved to sew, garden anything that would grow, and she was an excellent cook. She was a loving wife, mother, and Granny not just to her own grandchildren, but to everyone who knew her including employees and fellow residents at The Retreat. Granny gave the best hugs, loved her baby dolls, and enjoyed painting. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the most enjoyment in her final years.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents at The Retreat for their love and care of Granny.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Harold Morrison and her son-in-law, Nicholas Hurta.

Survivors include her children, Bonita Hurta of Corpus Christi, Texas, Beverly Corley and husband Danny of Maud, Texas, Richard Morrison and wife, Lucy of Texarkana, and Susan Olson and husband, Scott of Tekamah, Nebraska; nine grandchildren, Scott Hurta and wife Emylee, Michael Hurta, Lauren Murphy and husband, Bill, Paul Corley, Kyle Morrison, Lindy Steele and husband Michael, Blaine Olson, Megan Olson, and Brandon Olson; six great-grandchildren, Emmett Hurta, Dylan Stephens, Andrew Corley, Elizabeth and William Murphy, and Kisa Steele; one brother, David L. Williams and four sisters, Bobbie Ruth Craig, Linda Oller, Carolyn Benest, and Jackie Helen Day.

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM Monday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 24, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. James Ross officiating.

