Frances Almeta King

Advertisement

Frances King, age 83, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. King was born February 6, 1939 in Greenville, Mississippi and was a retired nurses aid.

She is survived by her husband, Ray King of Atlanta, Texas; her children, Sue Russell and husband Roger of Texarkana, Arkansas, Lena King of Atlanta, Texas, Rodger King and wife Dee of Atlanta, Texas, Dale King of San Antonio, Texas and Dickie Jay Burkeen; two sisters, Mary George of Wake Village, Texas and Jean Stovall of Texarkana, Arkansas; nine grandchildren, Krystal, Shane, Ronnie, Machelle, Charles, Chantelle, Selby, Andrew and Danielle; fourteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5-7 P.M.

