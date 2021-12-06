Frances Cain

Advertisement

Frances June Cain, born April 1, 1933, in Purley, Texas, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Frances was the youngest child of six born to Lillian Mae and Forrest Cleveland Parker. Her siblings were Earl Parker, Derris Parker, Essie Jackson, Dorothy Headrick, and Beatrice Parker, all deceased. She had two grandsons, Nicholas Cross, deceased and Clayton Cross of Auburn, Alabama.

She is remembered by two daughters and sons-in-law, Ginger and Charles Cross of Texarkana, Texas, and Candace and Michael Johnson of Carthage, Texas. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Shanelle Hoehn and Shana Hoehn of Los Angeles, California, as well as Rose Cross, wife of Clayton Cross. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Frances was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Texarkana for over sixty years. She was a 1951 graduate of Texas High School. She enjoyed going to church, attending Red Hat events, sorority meetings, shopping and playing cards with her friends. Frances and her husband, Warner Cain, were married for 49 years and resided in Texarkana for their entire marriage until Warner’s death in 2004. Together, they enjoyed traveling in their RV and spending time in Broken Bow, Oklahoma at their lake house. Since her husband’s death, Frances experienced traveling all over the world. She worked for Walsh-Lumpkin Drug Company for over twenty years and retired from Sherwin Williams Paint Company. She lived a rich and full life.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in her memory.

