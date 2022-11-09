Advertisement

Fredonia Ann Martin Smith, age 84, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Mrs. Smith was born on October 17, 1938, in Brightstar, Arkansas, and lived in Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma before retiring to a blueberry farm near Fouke. She was a retired Certified Public Accountant and Fouke Church of Christ member. Fredonia earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA from Texas A&M in Corpus Christi. She enjoyed a challenging, productive career with Southwest Power & Light, later CP&L, eventually retiring from their offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Fredonia was a joyful, creative person who enjoyed volunteering, spending many years in the Girl Scouts of America and community literacy projects. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska. One of Fredonia’s greatest joys was time spent with her grandchildren. She embroidered, sewed, painted, gardened, and took thousands of photographs. She was a rose aficionado.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, C Gene Smith, one son, Bobby “Bear” Smith, one brother, Tommy Martin, and her parents, Archie and Tommie Martin.

She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Smith of Dallas, Texas; two sons and one daughter-in-law in Houston, TX, Wil and Theresa Smith, and Brian Smith; four grandchildren, Tristan, Megan, Emma, and Zoe Smith and a multitude of beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A. M. Thursday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with David Dean officiating. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and at a reception at the Fouke Church of Christ following graveside services on Thursday.

