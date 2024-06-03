Sponsor

Gary Dean Albright, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 31, 2024 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Albright was born April 6, 1946 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company as a Supervisor. He was a member of Christ Global Methodist Church, The Methodist Men, Joy Sunday School Class, and the American Legion. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Albright enjoyed spending his time outdoors, either fishing, four-wheeler riding, or tinkering in his shop. He also liked to spend his time being a prankster, which he found rather funny. He loved to spend his time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was known to be a character a little “crazy” and unique. He was also a very generous man. His family was his number one priority, and he did everything a good husband, father, and grandfather should do to ensure they were cared for. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alwyn and Jeanie Albright; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda Bearden and husband, Phil; brother-in-law, Bruce Brooks Sr.; and a niece, Treena Brooks.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Sandra Albright; two daughters and sons-in-law, Alyson and Rodney Stone, Ashley and Jeremy Dougan; three grandchildren, Hayden Moore, Haley Moore, and Jordan Dougan; one great-grandchild, Rylee Moore; sister, Barbara Brooks; one niece, Debbi Hindi and husband Gary; one nephew, Bruce Brooks Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Doug Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

