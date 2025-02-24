Sponsor

Gary Lee Mouser, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on February 19, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.

Gary was born on November 25, 1948, in Springhill, Louisiana, the youngest of four children born to Aubrey and Adene Mouser. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and sister-in-law, Peggy Mouser.

Gary graduated from Springhill High School in 1967 before proudly serving in the Air Force Reserves from 1970 to 1976. He went on to work at International Paper as an Instrument Electrician, when he dedicated 43 years to the company before retiring.

Gary is survived and missed by his loving wife Linda of 55 years; his children Jenny Stringer (Jared Stringer), and Curtis Mouser (Alisha Mouser); his four grandchildren, Jayley, Brett, Brooklyn, and Britton; and his siblings and their families, James, Ron (Elaine), and Mary Ann (William).

Gary’s family will gather to honor his life on Friday, February 21, 2025, from 6:00to 8:00 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Kings Hwy, Nash, Texas.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 1:00 pm at Western Cemetery in Emerson, Arkansas.

His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

In lieu of flowers: donations to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503 and Hope Cancer Retreat 26907 Brentwood Road, Splendora, Texas 77372