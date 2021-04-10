Genesis Tommie

Advertisement

Genesis Lynn Tommie went to be in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Gen was born March 10, 2021 to Mandy Buffington & Demetri Tommie at Dallas Medical City Children’s hospital, 4 weeks early. Our precious little angel fought a good fight & her mommy & daddy got to spend 4 weeks with her, holding & loving on her. Gen will be missed tremendously. She spent her first 8 days in Dallas. On March 19th she was airlifted to Dells children’s hospital in Austin. Further tests were run & the team of doctors discovered additional multiple problems with our angel.

Genesis was preceded in death by her great-grandmother: Lilly Preston, great-grandfather; Danny Buffington. She is survived by her parents; grandparents: Eric & Brandie Tommie, Ron (Kim) Buffington, Donna (Mike) Jeffus; great-grandparents: Donald Preston, Barbara Buffington, Louise Williams (Brent) Richter, Mike Gidney, Tony Armijo, Catherine Tommie; aunts & uncles: Amber (Danny) Runion, Brady (Mallory) Buffington, Mandye Tommie, Anthony Tommie, Danny Patton; cousins: Adelynn & Alayna Runion, Presley & Marley Buffington, Kaymen & Autumn Patton, and many other friends and family. A private memorial will be held at Chapelwood.