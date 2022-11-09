Advertisement

Georgia Jean Sullivan, age 69, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home.

Mrs. Sullivan was born August 20, 1953, in Dallas, Texas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Georgia retired from sales and was a Christian. She had a spunky and outgoing personality and always gave you her opinion and advice, even when you didn’t ask. Georgia had a heart of gold and was willing to lend a helping hand. Every opportunity Georgia had, she would spoil her grandchildren and great-grandbaby. In her spare time, she loved to sew and do crafts. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-four years, Jerry Michael Sullivan, and her parents, J. R. and Claudine Stanley.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Tiffanie and Steve Falgout of Redwater, Texas; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Chris and Autumn Hughes of Maine; John and Sarah Sullivan of Wake Village, Texas; one sister, Melba Collins of Daingerfield, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law; Larry and Mary Thomas of Longview, Texas; two special friends, Sandy Orange of Greenville, Texas; and Tabitha Collins of Texarkana, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Warren Falgout and his wife Madison, Brooklin Falgout, Faith Hughes, Tristan Hughes, Ariana Hughes, and Ashton James, and one great-grandchild, Lukas Falgout and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Georgia’s life will be at 11:00 A. M. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Tammy Whitehurst officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday morning from 10:00 A. M. to 11:00 A. M.

