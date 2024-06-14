Sponsor

Gerald Wayne Wagstaff, age 73, of Hooks, Texas, went home to be with his Lord on June 10, 2023, in a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital.

Rev. Wagstaff was born June 5, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was pastor of the Arabella Heights Baptist Church, formerly employed with the Baptist Book Store, and was retired from Red River Army Depot.

He is preceded in death by his parents, RW and Bernice Wagstaff; grandson, Isaiah Matthew Wagstaff and nephew, Cliff Hill.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Johnson Wagstaff of Hooks, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Jana Wagstaff of Ashdown, Arkansas; one daughter, Paige McNiel (Mike Savage) of Hooks, Texas; one sister, Sharon Colley of Nash, Texas; seven grandchildren, Ashalee Bailey (Austin), Will McNiel, Brooklynn Wagstaff, Garrett McNiel, Carlie Wagstaff (Trey Tipton), Brailey Wagstaff and J.W. Coker; one great-grandson, Isaiah Wagstaff and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Myrtle Spring Baptist Church, Hooks, TX.

Visitation at church following the service.