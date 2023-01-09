Gloria Watkins

Advertisement

Gloria Mae Watkins, age 77, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at her residence. Mrs. Watkins was born on January 3, 1946, in Oxnard, California. She was the owner of the Pumpkin Patch Day Care, which was in operation for 40 years in Fouke, AR. She was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church Texarkana. Gloria was a devoted member of her community and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Watkins; one granddaughter, Taylor Watkins, and by one brother, Victor Ashmore, and her parents; V.O. Ashmore and Geneva Ashmore.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dude and Jamie Watkins of Fouke, Arkansas, Shawn and Neisa Watkins of Thornton, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Shellie and James Rayburn of Genoa, Arkansas; grandchildren, Zach Watkins and wife Jesse, Natalie Watkins, Ruby Stultz, Madison Watkins, Trey Hopkins and wife Ellen, Brandi Endsley and husband Jonathan, Lino Watkins, Oshey Yarborough, Daniel Davis, Dustin Rayburn, Spencer Rayburn and wife Lesley, Tera McInnis and husband Josh; thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. During her years as a daycare owner, Gloria (Glo Glo) impacted, helped raise, and shaped the minds of numerous children in the area.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Faith Assembly of God Church with Rev. Brian McDonald officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 2-4 P.M.

