Greg Weatherly, age 57, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on July 18, 2025. He was born on September 24, 1969, in Texarkana, Texas.

Greg was a devoted member of First Biker’s Church, where he found joy in the fellowship and community of his church family. Known for his easygoing spirit and love of simple pleasures, he especially enjoyed sharing meals and was always happy with a good plate of fish.

He is survived by his loving mother, Mary Kay Bransford; his children, Dakota Weatherly and Michayla Weatherly; his grandson, Grayson Meeks; and a dear friend, Alfred Thomas.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 2:00 PM at First Biker’s Church, 8085 W. 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Biker’s Church, 8085 W. 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas 75501.