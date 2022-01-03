Gregory Markle

Advertisement

Gregory Ross Markle, age 63, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. He was born June 4, 1958, to Al and Peggy Markle in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He was a member of the United States Coast Guard and a member of the Rock off Road Jeep Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Gregg leaves behind his son and daughter in law Josh and Emily Markle of Texarkana; three brothers Mark Markle and wife Shirley of Crossroads, Arkansas, Ricky Markle and wife Janna Markle of Waddy, Kentucky, Geno Salias and wife Deby of Crosby, Texas; sister Rose Markle of Euless, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews and other family members along with lots of friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 7, 2022 with visitation starting at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

