New Boston, Texas

Harold Carl Schmidt born June 28, 1932, died June 26, 2021. He was born in Hog Creek, TX and raised by his Oma and Opa. He dropped out of school in the 8grade to help his grandparents on the farm. He went in to the United States Air Force in 1952. And then came home and met Joanne in Houston in 1960 and married her at the age of 23. Later, they moved to Texarkana and he only had 3 one dollar bills and a five dollar bill in his possession. Where Harold started work at Montgomery Wards putting up fence. In 1967, they adopted their son and started a family. He was a member of Waterall Christian Church and member of the Gideons.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Schmidt and his survived by one son, Jeffrey Lynn Schmidt and daughter in law Betty Schmidt of Texarkana, TX, one granddaughter Amanda Lynne McBride and grandson in law John Timothy McBride lll of Texarkana, TX. Two great grandchildren Paisley Louise McBride and Elijah Timothy McBride of Texarkana, TX and many more relatives that he loved very much.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Carl Teel officiating. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the funeral home.