Harold Carl Schmidt

New Boston, Texas
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Schmidt and his survived by one son, Jeffrey Lynn Schmidt and daughter in law Betty Schmidt of Texarkana, TX, one granddaughter Amanda Lynne McBride and grandson in law John Timothy McBride lll of Texarkana, TX. Two great grandchildren Paisley Louise McBride and Elijah Timothy McBride of Texarkana, TX and many more relatives that he loved very much.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Carl Teel officiating. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the funeral home.