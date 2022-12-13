Harrel Hutchison

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Harrel Leon Hutchison, age 94, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Hutchison was born January 26, 1928, in Nash, Texas to Ruffie and Vergie (Collins) Hutchison. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a lifelong carpenter. Mr. Hutchison was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Hutchison, and three sons, Tommy Hutchison, Michael Hutchison and James Hutchison.

Advertisement

Survivors include son, Jerry Hutchison and wife Janet, daughter Diane Cooper, son Donald Hutchison and wife Traci; seven grandchildren, Caleb Cooper, Cory Cooper, Jonathan Hutchison, Jared Hutchison, Ashley Sumner, Kendyl Crumpton and Noah Hutchison; six great-grandchildren, Gabriel Cooper, Jasper Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Brady Cooper, Cooper Crumpton and Abby Sumner; two sisters, Hazel Musgrove and Juanita Gale; one brother, Gene Hutchison and numerous other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, December 16, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

