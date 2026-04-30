November 12, 1937 – April 21, 2026

Ms. Hazel Lee West, 88, of Lewisville, Arkansas passed away at Heather Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Hope, Arkansas. Ms. Hazel was a lifetime resident of Lewisville, Arkansas, she was a cook at Lafayette County Memorial Hospital until it closed its doors, and most importantly, she served as a devoted member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church until her health concerns and age wouldn’t allow her to attend.

Ms. Hazel was born to the late Mr. John Daniels and the late Mrs. Mandy Powell- Daniels on November 12, 1937, in Lewisville, Arkansas. She wasn’t fortunate enough to have biological children of her own but her best friend gave up her son Willie Lee Ligans for her to raise as her own. After many years she became the wife of Mr. LeRoy West who blessed her to have two bonus daughters.

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She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband, Mr. LeRoy West, a bonus daughter, Kimentha Waldrup, and one of her very best friends, Ms. Emma Jene Jackson.

She is survived by and leaves to share fond memories, Rev. Dr. W. Lee (Rachelle) Ligans. Her bonus daughter, Mary Ann (Fred) West-Finks of Magnolia, Arkansas and grandchildren, Rita Pastchol (Doug Jones) of Magnolia, Arkansas, Kimberly (Carnell) Harper Dunning of Atlanta, Georgia, Beverly Easter of Magnolia, Arkansas, Mr. Robert Lee (RoTanya) Harper, Jr. of Magnolia, Arkansas, Keneshia White of Pensacola, Florida, and Monntrell Ligans of Lewisville, Arkansas. A host of great – grandchildren, some very special friends, Ms. Clara Mae Cooper, who served as a bonus sister, Ms. Faye Gilkey, Ms. Rosie Lee Henry, and Mrs. Joyce Washington. Her special cousins and friends in other cities and states, those in Atlanta, Georgia, Riverside California, Sacramento California, Houston, Texas, Gainesville, Florida and Omaha, Nebraska. Those who she served with and loved at St. James Baptist Church in Lewisville, Arkansas.

Her service will be held at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 2384, U.S. Highway 82, Lewisville, Arkansas 71845, where the Pastor, Bishop Roderick L. Trotter will serve as Officiant and Eulogist. A public visitation will be held at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 415 East First Street, Stamps, Arkansas 71860. Her interment will be at Old Town Cemetery Highway 29 North at Cemetery Road, Lewisville, Arkansas 71845.

Masks are optional but highly recommended.