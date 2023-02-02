Advertisement

Helen Ruth Smith, age 93 of Grand Prairie, Tx. passed away on January 9, 2023 in ‘Focused’ Nursing Home in Clarksville, Tx. Helen worked for the City of Grand Prairie, Tx. and was also a home maker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Cecil Smith, Mother, Pearl Glenn, Daughter, Susan Gail Smith, Grandson, Tommy Gene Nevil, Grandson, Michael Dwayne Cowan.

Helen is survived by, Daughter, Sandra Lynn Smith of Arlington, Tx., Daughter, Donna Kaye Smith of Grand Prairie, Tx., Grandson, David O’Neal Tallie of Grand Prairie, Tx. and Sister-in-law, Wanda Hicks of New Boston, Tx.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There are no services at this time.

