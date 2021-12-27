Hermila Rodriguez

Advertisement

Hermila Holguin de Rodriguez, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Rodriguez was born July 18, 1935, in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua, Mexico. She was a homemaker and member of the Catholic Church. Hermila absolutely loved cooking for her very large family and having everyone together. She embraced all of the new additions to the ever-growing family.

Mrs. Rodriguez was preceded in death by her husband Juan Rodriguez and two sons, Cesar Rodriguez, and Jorge Rodriguez.

Survivors include four daughters, Juana Rodriguez, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Maria Teresa Arviso and her husband Louis Arviso and Mariaelena Guerra; one son, Sergio Rodriguez and his wife Maria (Lupita) Rodriguez; one daughter-in-law, Maria del Rosario Rodriguez; one brother, Antonio Carmona; and 42 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Justin Braun officiating.

Viewing and visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.



Hermila Holguin de Rodríguez, de 86 años, de Texarkana, Texas, murió el sábado 25 de diciembre de 2021 en su residencia.

La Sra. Rodríguez nació el 18 de julio de 1935 en Santa Bárbara, Chihuahua, México. Ella era ama de casa y miembro de la Iglesia Católica. A Hermila le encantaba cocinar para su gran familia y tener a todos juntos. Aceptó todas las nuevas incorporaciones a la familia en constante crecimiento.

La Sra. Rodríguez fue precedida en la muerte por su esposo Juan Rodríguez y sus dos hijos, César Rodríguez y Jorge Rodríguez.



Los sobrevivientes incluyen cuatro hijas, Juana Rodríguez, Guadalupe Rodríguez, María Teresa Arviso y su esposo Louis Arviso y Mariaelena Guerra; un hijo, Sergio Rodríguez y su esposa María (Lupita) Rodríguez; una nuera, María del Rosario Rodríguez; un hermano, Antonio Carmona; y 42 nietos, bisnietos y tataranietos.

Se llevará a cabo una misa fúnebre a las 2:00 pm el martes 28 de diciembre de 2021 en la Iglesia Católica del Sagrado Corazón con el padre Justin Braun oficiando.El visionado y visitación será de 9:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m. Martes en Chapelwood Funeral Home.

