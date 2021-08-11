Advertisement

Homer Dale Mears, age 84 of Simms, Texas passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 in a local hospital. Mr. Mears was born July 5, 1937 in Rodessa, Louisiana to Lee and Ora Mears. He was a self employed Contract Builder, member of God’s Little Acre Church, Simms, Texas, Owner of the Hayloft Club during the late 70’s and 80’s, a 32nd Degree Mason and enjoyed going to Blue Grass Gospel singings. He is preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Lou Mears, a son Bruce Mears and a brother Mack Mears.

He is survived by two daughters, Aleta and husband David May of Simms, Texas, Debbie Mears and Lloyd Coker of DeKalb, Texas, one sister, Reba Ozymy of Redwater, Texas, grandchildren, Brittny Cigainero of Redwater, Texas, Laine Pickering of Liberty Eylau, Texas, Anna Denton of Maud, Texas, Caroline May, Christopher May and Winter Palmore all of Simms, Texas, several great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Bro. Steve Minter and Bro. Shannon Crawford officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Interment will be in the Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.