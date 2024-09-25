Sponsor

Irma Elizabeth Rhoades, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 23, 2024, surrounded by her family. Irma was born on June 29, 1928, to Alvin and Thelma Johnson in Hope, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Rhoades, and her brother Louis Johnson.

Irma married James Harmie Rhoades in October 1947. They married at the Cleveland Street Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, and lived in Dallas for several years before moving back to Texarkana. They were married for 73 years until Harmie’s death in 2020. Retiring from RRAD in 1984, after 35 years as a purchasing agent, Irma and Harmie traveled the United States for 20 years.

Irma was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and spent her free time traveling, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, playing her piano, shopping, and enjoying time spent with her children, granddaughter, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Hardy Memorial Global Methodist Church for 20 years, Methodist Women, and the Friendship Sunday School Class.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy Westerman, and Jane Bradshaw and husband Greg, all of Texarkana, Texas; one granddaughter Brandy Harkins and husband Justin; four great-grandchildren, Brittany Pickens and husband Dakota, Gracie Griffis, and Jenna and Holly Harkins, Dustin Bradshaw; two great-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Watson Pickens, all of New Boston, Texas. One sister, Marjorie McCloskey, and husband Kenneth of Wake Village, Texas, and several nieces and Nephews.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Hardy Memorial Global Methodist Church, Kings Highway, with Revs. Richard Heyduck and Jerry Black officiating. Entombment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Donations may be made to Hardy Memorial Global Methodist Church in her memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.