James Alan (Jimmy) Griffin, age 68, of Simms, Texas passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at a local hospital. Jimmy was born March 17, 1954 in Texarkana to James Edward and Leta Jo Missildine Griffin. He retired from RRAD as a Welding Inspector after 35 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Simms, Texas and attended Redwater First Baptist Church. He enjoyed raising cattle and growing hay. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his Lord, contemporary Christian music, meet and greet time at worship services, and driving the church van for children activities. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents Glen E. and Winnie Griffin, Hubert and Opie Missildine

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 40 years, Connie Griffin of Simms, Texas, two sons Wade Alan Griffin and Tanner James Griffin both of Simms, Texas, one precious grandson Kyler James Griffin and his mother Kaleigh Cross of Simms, Texas, four sisters and three brothers in law, Pat (Steve) Hawkins of Simms, Texas, Pam Griffin of Maud, Texas, Tammy (Deano) Wilbanks of Redwater, Texas, Robin (Larry) Pate of Texarkana, Texas, one niece, Andrea (Robbie) Bohon, eight nephews, Jeremy (Michelle) Hawkins, Heath (Alyssa) Hawkins, Zeb (Laura) Hawkins, Dusty (Kristin) Hawkins, Cody (Briana) Wharton, Cory Wharton, Samuel Wilbanks, Ronnie Bagley, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, November 7, 2022 at Bates Rolf Chapel with Bros. Augustine Alaniz and Mike Powell officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 A.M. til service time. Interment will follow at Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

