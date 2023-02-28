James Brown

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

James W. (Jimmie)Brown, 99, of Texarkana, TX passed away February 24, 2023. Jimmie was born on March 24, 1923 in Garland, AR. He grew up working long hours on the family farm. At 18, Jimmie left life on the farm to find his own path. He enlisted in the Air Force and was deployed on December 10, 1943. Jimmie served in the Pacific Theater and was part of a supply squadron flying in B29s over the Himalayas. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service.

Jimmie’s life took him all around the world, but he eventually settled in Texarkana, TX. He loved to talk and interact with people, which led to a successful career in sales. He never met a stranger and he sure could

tell some stories. Jimmie loved traveling to the beach every year. He and his wife, Ruby, thought nothing of driving all the way to the Florida Keys and back in a few days. He also looked forward to the annual family vacation in Hot Springs with all his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Jimmie loved sports, especially Arkansas Razorback football. No matter how hard they tried, his Aggie grandchildren could never convert him. Jimmie spoiled his great-grandchildren like no other. Whether it was his weekly toy/candy sprees, watching every ballgame, or being their chauffeur, PePaw was always there for his grandchildren.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruby Brown and his daughter, Sandra Starrett.

Survivors include his two granddaughters, Michelle O’Gorman and Monica Black and spouse Joe Black; his four great-grandchildren, Abigail and Alexandra O’Gorman and Andersen and Anna Beth Black.

A special thank you to his ‘ladies’ Karen, Christine, and Mel who went above and beyond.

Family will hold a private service at a later date.

