James Patrick Williams, MD.

Sponsor

Dr. James Patrick Williams — a devoted husband, father, and friend to many — passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while at work on November 4, 2025.

Patrick was born on January 14, 1964, at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, and was delivered by his grandfather, Dr. James Forrest (J.F.) Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cora Elam Williams and James Forrest Williams, Jr.

Patrick lived a life deeply rooted in faith, service, and love. A faithful member of Walnut Church of Christ, he strived daily to walk in the footsteps of Christ and to serve others with humility and compassion.

Professionally, Patrick dedicated his life to caring for others as a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist. He was known among colleagues for his steady presence, sharp intellect, and deep empathy for patients and their families. Even in death, his commitment to helping others endured — Patrick was an organ donor, giving the gift of sight so that others might see.

Outside the hospital, Patrick’s greatest joy came from being a husband, father, and friend. He could often be found on the sidelines cheering for Cora at tennis matches, applauding proudly for James at band performances, or lending a hand with Boy Scouts. He loved being involved — not just as a parent, but as a mentor and encourager to all the kids around him.

Patrick also had a lifelong love of tinkering in the garage, fixing or building just about anything, and spending time outdoors. He never met a stranger and had a natural gift for conversation — always genuinely interested in others’ stories and quick to offer support, wisdom, or laughter.

Though his passing came far too soon, those who knew him find comfort in knowing he is with the Lord. His legacy of kindness, generosity, and steadfast faith will continue to inspire all who were blessed to know him.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Sams Williams, and his cherished children: Emma Kathryn Ontiveros and husband Jose, Cora Jane Williams, and James Forrest (Ulf) Williams III.

As an only child, Patrick shared sibling-like bonds with his cousins, Rick and wife Kathy Elam of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Lisa and husband Hector Flores of Abilene Texas, David Price and wife Melissa of Ashdown, Arkansas, Trish and husband Jeff Terrell of Arlington, Texas; and two loving cousins who preceded him in death, Mark Dickert and Christine Williams Parker.

He is also survived by his father- and mother-in-law, Dennis and Emma Jane Sams; sisters-in-law Melanie Sams, Denise Johnson, and Sarah Wages and husband Mike; brother-in-law Jeffery Sams and wife Leah; nieces Paige Hale (Cody), Palmar Johnson, Georgia Sams, Piper Sams, Rookie Wages, and Mary Martha Sams; and nephews Reilly Orlando, Bear Sams, Ranger Wages, and Ripken Wages.

Visitation will be held at Walnut Church of Christ on Friday, November 7th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will follow at Walnut Church of Christ on Saturday, November 8th, at 2:00 p.m.

The family extends their deepest appreciation to the staff at Christus St Michael Hospital for their valiant, above-and-beyond efforts to save him.

God had other plans, and we trust in His wisdom and grace.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walnut Church of Christ Children’s and Youth Ministry at 2720 Moore’s Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 or to UT Southwestern Transplant Alliance at 8190 Manderville Ln, Dallas, TX 75231.