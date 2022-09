Advertisement

Ora “Jane” Scherer, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Jane was born on May 11, 1939 to Owen and Edna Sue Moody in Texarkana, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Martha Detmer, Diane Hardin, and Ula Jean Sanders.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Scherer of Texarkana, Texas; sons, Jason Scherer and wife, Lacretia of Texarkana, Shane O’Neal of Gillham, Arkansas; one sister, Sue Morphew and husband Curtis of Texarkana, Arkansas; brothers, Tom Moody of Tulsa, Oklahoma, James Moody and wife Lynda of Texarkana; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held.