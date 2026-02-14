SPONSOR

Jason Michael Bonner, 55, of Nash, Texas passed away on February 11, 2026. He was born August 13, 1970 to Oliver and Nettie Bonner in Texarkana, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his wife Holly Bonner.

Survivors include his son Trenton Bonner and wife Libby of Crossroads, Texas; daughter Morgan James and husband Braden of Roanoke, Virginia; mother and step father Nettie and Wilbur Cox of Texarkana, Arkansas; father and step mother O.V. and Kathy Bonner of Huntsville, Alabama; brother Preston Bonner and wife Jennifer of Huntsville, Alabama; two grandchildren Blakely and Barrett Bonner and a nephew Logan Bonner.