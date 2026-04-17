Jeffery Bell

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February 21, 1962 – April 13, 2026

Jeffrey Alan Bell (“River Rat”), age 64, passed away on April 13, 2026, at his son’s home in Fouke, Arkansas.

Jeffrey was born on February 21, 1962, in Moses Lake, Washington, and was raised in Genoa, Arkansas, where he graduated from Genoa High School. In his younger adult years, he worked as a bouncer in several bars around Texarkana before finding his lifelong career as a truck driver. He spent the majority of his years in the logging industry, a job that fit his hardworking, no-nonsense nature.

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Known to many as “River Rat,” Jeffrey was loud, funny, and country as all get out. He had a larger-than-life personality that could fill any room and leave people laughing. He loved the outdoors—especially fishing and hunting—and cherished the time he spent with his family above all else. Being a grandfather was one of the greatest joys of his life and brought him so much happiness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho and Pauline Bell; his wife, Sheila Bell; his son, Alex Bell; his siblings, JoAnne Allen and Jerry Bell; and the mother of his children, Regina Dillow.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Brianne Bell; his daughter, Sarah Ramirez; and his beloved grandchildren, Alexander Duran, Easton Ramirez, Nicholas Ramirez, and Leonie Bell. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Brett Boone; his brother and sister-in-law, Harold Ray and Sandy Bell; along with countless nieces and nephews across generations who he loved dearly.

Jeffrey will be cremated at Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services. Details regarding a memorial service are undecided at this time and will be announced once a date has been chosen.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated and may be sent to $Bobbybell2013

Jeffrey will be remembered for his strong spirit, his humor, and the deep love he had for his family. His presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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