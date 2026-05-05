SPONSOR

May 1, 1954 – May 3, 2026

Jeffry Brown, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2026. Born on May 1, 1954, to Owen and Aline Craig Brown. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Fredia Brown.

Jeffry was cared for with compassion and dignity by Hospice of TXK during his final days, where he found comfort and peace. He will be remembered for his warmth and the love he shared with his family.

SPONSOR

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

View memorial wall and leave condolences