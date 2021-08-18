Jennifer Garrett

Advertisement

Jennifer Rose Garrett, age 29, passed away at her home in Texarkana, TX on August 12, 2021.

Jennifer was born February 16, 1992, in Texarkana, TX to Michele Garrett and Jerry Garrett.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bernice and Jim Garrett, two aunts, Pamela Miles Legate and Linda Garrett and an uncle, Robert Denton.

Jennifer is survived by her loving and proud parents, her Momma, Michele Garrett – Rick Seibold and her Daddy, Jerry Garrett – Jennifer Martens; her loving sisters, Nicki Howard, Brooke Howard, Emily Garrett and Lilly Larey; and brother, Trenton Garrett; her absolute pride and joy, her nephews whom she referred to as her “Little Dudes” and who loved their “AJ” beyond words, Kaden Davis, Jaise Howard, Gabe Stanley and Kolton Dupree; and her nieces, Addilyn Howard, with whom AJ was proud to share her birthday and Harper Singleton. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Brenda Miles and Dell Miles; aunts and uncles Tammy McRight -Steve, JD Legate, Missy Rogers – Pat, Jimmy Garrett, Paul Garrett, Carolyn Denton, Charlie Garrett, Carl Garrett, Pat Garrett, Joyce Heinrich, Jackie Garrett, Eddie Garrett and Larry Garrett – Lawana; her special sister-friend, Trystin Reed; special cousins Chelsea Rogers, Brittany Gregory, and Caitlin O’Neill; along with her many other cousins whom she loved so much; and her friends-her multitude of friends who are considered family and there are just too many to list for fear of leaving anyone out, but you know who you are, and Jenn loved each and every one of you and we are so grateful that you loved our girl so much!

Jennifer graduated Magna Cum Laude from Texas High School with the class of 2010, where she was Cheer Co-Captain and a member of Leadership. She went on to graduate from Texas A&M Texarkana with a degree in Elementary Education. Jennifer worked for Haltom and Doan Law Firm, where she earned her degree as a Paralegal. Jennifer was currently working for Total Medical Supply and served as their Vice-President of Compliance.

We are so proud of the life Jennifer lived and the way she loved everyone and found the good in every single person that crossed her path. We will forever strive to honor her and live a life that would make her so proud. She was our glue, our light and our rock, and we will never be the same, but we are beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers!

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Boulevard.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Oasis Church in Central Mall on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tim Montgomery and Brother Wallace Edgar officiating.

Memorials may be made to Domestic Violence Prevention or the Texarkana Homeless Shelter in Jennifer’s name.