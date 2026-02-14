SPONSOR

Jerry Allen Bergt, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Born on September 30, 1940, in Texarkana, Texas. He was the beloved son of Maedelle and Leo Bergt.

Jerry spent his early years working as a salesman before finding his calling on the open road. He later retired as a long-haul truck driver with Landstar Trucking Company. In addition to his trucking career, he also owned and operated Bergt Distribution Co, a meat business that reflected his strong work ethic.

In his free time, Jerry found joy in fishing and, most of all, in spending time with his family and friends. He was a gentle and kind-hearted man who deeply loved the Lord. His Bible was never far from reach. It was often left open on the table, which was a testament to the faith that guided his life each day.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Deanie Bergt; his parents, Leo and Maedelle Bergt; and one sister, Mary Adams.

He is survived by his children; Nancy Johnson and husband Sperry of Texarkana, TX, Angie Tyler and husband Scott of Dubach, LA, and Phillip Bergt of Texarkana, TX; grandchildren, Jake Tyler of Dubach, LA, Savannah Scarborough of Dubach, LA, Blayne Copeland of St. Louis, MO; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Glenda Whitaker of Texarkana, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.