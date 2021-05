Advertisement

Mr. Jerry Allen Daniel of Texarkana, TX, died Thursday May 10, 2021 at the age of 70.He was born in Texarkana, AR on February 20, 1951 to James and Ruby (Smith) Daniel. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He also retired from The International Paper Company. Jerry enjoyed drag racing and riding his Harley and relaxing on his houseboat on Lake Greeson, among his other hobbies and activities.

Mr. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Daniel; his son, Marty Daniel; and his brother, Danny Daniel, all of Texarkana, TX.

Graveside services will be held at Memorial Gardens, 5200 E. Broad St. Texarkana, Ar. 71854, at 10 AM Saturday, May 22, 2021 with the Reverend Wallace Edgar officiating.

Funeral services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd. Texarkana, TX.