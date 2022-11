Advertisement

Jessica Franco Juarez, 33, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Jessica was born on April 8, 1989, in Mexico to Miguel Franco Monzon and Juana Juarez.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Justin S, Braun officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Jessica will lie in state Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 8 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas. A rosary will be recited at 6 pm Sunday with visitation to follow until 8 pm.