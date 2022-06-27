Advertisement

Jewell Wayne Shoptaw, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas died on Wednesday June 22, 2022, in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Shoptaw was born September 4, 1940, in Richwood, Arkansas and was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church and was retired from the Timber Business. He served as a board member and director for many years for the Texarkana Arkansas Housing Authority. Mr. Shoptaw was a kind and tenderhearted man, who made many friends over the years. He enjoyed telling jokes and having a good time with his family and friends. In his younger years, Mr. Shoptaw enjoyed playing golf and as he got older, he enjoyed hunting and reading the newspaper. He was a family man and loved spending time with family more than anything else. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jewell and Pauline Shoptaw; one brother, Dwight Allen Shoptaw.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Machelle Shoptaw; one daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Perry Smith; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Bill Schroeder; one brother, Ralph Shoptaw; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Turner, Olivia Turnage, and Weston Bullard; eight great grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Pastor Jeff Hart officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday.

