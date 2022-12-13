Jo Ann Glover

Advertisement

Jo Ann Kyles Glover, age 86, passed this life and into the arms of Jesus on December 10, 2022, at her home in McKinney, Texas. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her family and friends.

Mrs. Glover was born November 19, 1936, in Nash, Texas to Herman and Mary Kyles. She was a longtime resident of Red Lick, Texas and a member of the Red Lick First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Glover retired from Day & Zimmerman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands: Emil Hauptman and John Robert Glover, Jr.; son, Gerald Lee Glover and wife Rosemary Glover; and her sister Novelle Spicer.

Mrs. Glover is survived by her daughter Gloria Hardin and husband Paul of Celina, Texas; her son, Glenn Craig Glover and wife Carmen of Palestine, Texas; two sisters, Geneva Graves and Lona Lou Hopkins; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Thursday from 1:00-2:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to the Red Lick First United Methodist Church building fund.

