Joan Ellen Bryant, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas.

Joan was born on June 7, 1927 to John and Emma Dolder in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She graduated high school in Milwaukee in 1945 and attended the Chicago Jr. College/Art Institute where she graduated in 1947. She was married to Donald Bryant on May 14, 1955.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters, Bernice McEneany and Marrion Harris. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donald Bryant of Texarkana, Arkansas; her son Mark Bryant and wife Anita of San Antonio, Texas; 3 grandchildren, Shawnda, Mark II and Jesse; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Joan was a homemaker and caretaker for her husband and son along with working as a bookkeeper and researcher and a life-long volunteer having spent 30 years with the Greater Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary; and the Ace of Clubs House in Texarkana for 25 years and a member of Sugar Hill United Methodist Church for 25 years.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:00 am at Sugar Hill United Methodist Church, 1621 Sugar Hill Road, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854 with inurnment to follow.

Donations may be made to Sugar Hill United Methodist Church.

