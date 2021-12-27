Jobie Charles Long

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Jobie C. Long, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Long was born on May 15, 1943 in Texarkana, Arkansas to his parents William and Alice Long. He was a lifetime resident of Miller County. He served in the Arkansas National Guard from 1965-1971 and retired after thirty-nine and a half years as an employee of Cooper Tire and Rubber Company.

Jobie is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jan Smith; and brother, Herbert Long.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Patsy Long; three children, Chris Long of Texarkana, Arkansas, Lisa and Tommy Bohon of Texarkana, Arkansas, Stacy and Becky Long of Alexandria, Louisiana; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; his brothers, Carl Long and his wife Martha, John Long and his wife Lela; Uncle Jobie was also an uncle to a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Jobie was a wonderful gardener and loved a well-manicured lawn. One of his favorite things to do was to fry fish for his family.



Family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home with Reverend Dennis Heath, Reverend Luke Shuecraft, and Reverend Shad McDonald officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas under the direction of Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

