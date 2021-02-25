Advertisement

John E Coleman, 80, of Texarkana, AR and Maud, TX passed away on February 21, 2021 in Texarkana, TX. John was born in Simms, TX on February 14, 1941 to Otis and Ellen “ Bea” Coleman. John spent the last 20 years of his life united in love with Vivian Marlar of Texarkana, AR.

John grew up and attended school in Liberty, TX. During his early years, he helped provide for his family by working on an oil rig. Later, he held various jobs ranging from working on the family farm, owning a pizza restaurant, and trucking company, then retiring from a long career at International Paper. John had a very strong work ethic, which he tried to always instill in his children and grandchildren.

John served our country bravely during the Vietnam War. After serving, he settled down in Maud, TX where he met his wife and began his family, which included his daughter, Lisa. While in Maud, John became a member of the Masonic Lodge #859, the First Baptist Church of Maud, and served as a volunteer fire fighter. Later in life, John met Vivian and gained two more daughters.

John enjoyed many things including riding motorcycles, bass fishing, flying planes, and teaching his grandchildren important life lessons. He is best remembered as someone you could always count on for help accomplishing almost any task “the right way, the John Coleman way.” John will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

Survivors include life partner, Vivian Marlar of Texarkana, AR. Daughters, Lisa and Todd Myrtle of Maud, Cherie and Randy Bobb of Frisco, and Chrystal and Jeff Broll of Texarkana. Grandchildren include Dustin, Devin, and Kendle Myrtle, Alex and Austin Bobb, Brayden Upchurch, and Emma Lynn Broll. Preceded in death by his parents Otis and Ellen “Bea” Coleman, and brother Fred Coleman.

Services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, TX. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitation will start at 12:00 and the service with begin at 1:00. Burial to follow at Old Union Cemetery, in Simms, TX under the pavilion. Burial will be under the direction of the Maud Masonic Lodge #859