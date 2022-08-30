Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

John William Samuelson, Jr., age 72, of Simms, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

He was born on March 20, 1950, in Virginia, to John William, Sr. and Doris (Wynne) Samuelson.

John was a member of the local VFW and American Legion. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and served honorably in the Vietnam War. He was a great husband, a good father, and a proud American.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Eleane Hook.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Dawn Samuelson; his two sons, John Chesworth and William Chesworth; his two brothers, Robert Wynne and Wynne Samuelson; his brother-in-law, Ralph Hook; his sister-in-law, Debbie Walker; numerous aunts, uncles, and grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are being made under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas.

