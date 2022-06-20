Advertisement

Johnny Lynn Thompson, Sr., born at Cross Roads on February 6, 1936 left

this world Thursday, June 17, 2022. Johnny graduated Guernsey High

School and later Southern State College in Magnolia, Arkansas. He received

his Master’s degree from Sam Houston University at Huntsville, Texas. He

met and married the love of his life, LaJuan Jones, while at Southern State.

They married in 1957 and went to Texas to begin his coaching and teaching

career.

Johnny begam coaching at Wallis, Texas and then moved to Saratoga,

Texas. The next job was at Paul Pewitt in Omaha, Texas staying there

seven years. Johnny Lynn, II and Sandra Kay, the couple’s first two children

were born while living in Saratoga. Son Stanley Dwight joined the family in

1964. After leaving Omaha, he coached at Troup, Texas where he built the

team that won the Texas State Championship. He finished his coaching

career at West Rusk High School before becoming a principal.

Johnny was well-known as a hard worker all his life. Getting his hands dirty

working in the garden, building fences, working on farm implements and

lawn mowers or whatever gave him much satisfaction.

Quail and duck hunting as well as fishing were his favorite sports while

growing up. Later on, fishing for large catfish seemed to be his greatest fun.

Johnny loved his family and God, and you could find all five of them in

church every Sunday morning.

Predeceasing Johnny are his parents, Johnnie and Nina Thompson, his

brother Bill, and son-in-law Steve Siler.

Surviving is his wife, LaJuan of 64 years, a son Johnny (Liz); daughter

Sandra Kay; a son Stan (Sharyla). Gradnchidlren, Austin Siler (Sarah), Nick

Siler, Clay Thompson (Lainey), Bryan Thompson, Kaley Thompson Tucker

(Curt), Brady Thompson (Layton). Great-grandchildren Boone, Houston,

and Jones Stiler; Karson and Korbin Thompson; and Tessa Tucker.

Visitation is scheduled 5:00-7:00pm Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Herndon-

Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope, Arkansas.

A visitation will be 10:00 til celebration of life at 11:00am Monday, June 20,

2022 at First Baptist Church, Hope, Arkansas with Reverend Daniel Bramlett

officiating.

Burial will follow at Westmoreland Cemetery in Cross Roads, Arkansas,

under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. Pallbearers are his six

grandsons Austin, Nick, Clay, Bryan, Brady, and Curt.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Westmoreland Cemetery.

