Juanita Banker was born on April 12, 1936, in Mandeville, Arkansas, to the late Freeman and Jennie V. Boone. She confessed her love for Christ at an early age at Stark Hill Baptist Church in Mandeville, where her faith became a guiding light throughout her life.

In her youth, Juanita was a vibrant and dedicated student excelling both academically and athletically. She played basketball and graduated as the salutatorian of the Class of 1955 at Booker T. Washington High School. After high school, she married her late husband, Peter Banker.

Juanita was employed at Lone Star Army Depot where she eventually retired. She had a passion for cooking and hosting holiday gatherings for family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling with family, completing crossword puzzles, crocheting, and playing dominoes and cards. Known for her infectious smile and warm demeanor, Juanita had a remarkable ability to brighten the lives of those around her. She will truly be missed and forever loved by all.

She was preceded in death: Parents: Freeman and Jennie V. Boone, Husband: Peter Banker; Siblings: Earl Lee Boone, Roger Boone, Ruby Lee Towers, Eulice Boone (Betty); Son: Gary Lee Stewart (Sheridan); Great Grandson: Marshall Dominguez IV.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Daughters: Lillie Michelle Banker of Texarkana, Arkansas, Felicia Holman (Patrick) of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Grandchildren: Scherica Latoi Stewart Dominguez (Marshall) of Houston, Texas, Shaneice Latrice Holman of Conway, Arkansas, Asante Peter Kalik Holman of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Azana Kande Raine Holman of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Great Grandchildren: Khynedi Makara Dominguez of Houston, Texas, Kahliya Sydney Dominguez of Houston, Texas, Kiyarah Gabrielle Dominguez of Houston, Texas, Jace Bryson Holman of Conway, Arkansas, Addisyn Malia Holman of Conway, Arkansas

She also leaves to cherish three Special Friends ; Ermer Pondexter, Betty Beed, and Mary Stuart.

And a host of other family and friends.

Visitation Friday, August 30, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 10:00 AM Lonoke Baptist Church 1841 Lonoke Avenue Texarkana, AR 71854 with Rev. Harry Dickens, Eulogist. Burial at Memorial Gardens 5200 East Broad Street Texarkana, AR.