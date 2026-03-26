Karen Lynne George

SPONSOR

JUNE 8, 1961 – MARCH 24, 2026

Karen was born on June 8, 1961, and was a resident of Texarkana, Texas.

Visitation will be held at East Funeral Home, 2807 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas, on March 28, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 pm at East Memorial Chapel, 2807 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas.

SPONSOR

Burial will be at Red Lick Cemetery in Red Lick, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

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