Karen Lynne George

SPONSOR
JUNE 8, 1961 – MARCH 24, 2026
Karen was born on June 8, 1961, and was a resident of Texarkana, Texas.
Visitation will be held at East Funeral Home, 2807 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas, on March 28, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 pm at East Memorial Chapel, 2807 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas.
SPONSOR
Burial will be at Red Lick Cemetery in Red Lick, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.
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